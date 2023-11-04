T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,453 shares of company stock worth $6,696,031 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $147.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

