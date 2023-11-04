T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $95.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

