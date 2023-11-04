Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.31

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.31 and last traded at $89.05, with a volume of 1662245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.09.

Targa Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $287,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $80,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,933.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,896 shares of company stock worth $740,754 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

