Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Target by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $112.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

