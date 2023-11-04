Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.42.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $52.09.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.