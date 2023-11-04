TD Securities Cuts BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $44.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $351.67.

BP stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. BP has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP by 2,828.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

