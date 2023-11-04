TD Securities Trims Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Target Price to $42.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.32.

BAM stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329,168 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,517,000 after buying an additional 2,625,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,679,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

