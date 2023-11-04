Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $285.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $315.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFX. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.89.

Shares of TFX opened at $211.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

