Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Increased to $228.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TFX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.89.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $211.03 on Friday. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Teleflex by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

