Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Holley (NYSE:HLLY) to Market Perform

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.19.

Get Holley alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HLLY

Holley Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HLLY opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Holley has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.61 million. Holley had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Holley will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,173,884 shares in the company, valued at $309,795,469.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 48.3% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 53.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 549,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 192,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Holley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.