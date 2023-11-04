TELUS Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.271 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

TELUS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 127.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.0%.

TU traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,988,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,143. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TU. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TELUS by 125,940.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

