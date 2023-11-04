TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TIXT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.87.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a market cap of $474.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 297,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 406.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 105,136 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

