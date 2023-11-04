Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 444.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

