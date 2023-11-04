Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.40

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

Tenaris has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tenaris has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.82. 3,713,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $236,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $1,542,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Stories

