Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $219.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

