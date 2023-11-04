Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Textainer Group has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Stock Performance

NYSE TGH opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 172,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 374.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Textainer Group

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.