TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issues Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
TG Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
