TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issues Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,403.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TG Therapeutics

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.