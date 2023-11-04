The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

BA stock opened at $195.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $154.49 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

