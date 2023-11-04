The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI opened at $310.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.98 and a 200-day moving average of $278.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.42.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,837 shares of company stock worth $6,792,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

