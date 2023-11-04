The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.42.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $310.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.98 and a 200-day moving average of $278.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

