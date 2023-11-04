The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 131.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

