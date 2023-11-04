The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Boeing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $195.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.48. Boeing has a 52-week low of $154.49 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $29,740,200,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

