The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Piper Sandler

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.43.

NYSE:THG opened at $116.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $148.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -136.71%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $12,850,000,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

