The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Cut by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.49 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.05.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

