The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Director Anne E. Belec Buys 1,772 Shares of Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) Director Anne E. Belec purchased 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $24,382.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,047.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $13.56 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $475.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Manitowoc by 3.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 19.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Manitowoc by 18.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

