The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Progressive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $2,714,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Progressive Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PGR opened at $156.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

