The PRS REIT plc (PRSR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on December 1st

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PRS REIT Trading Up 1.5 %
LON PRSR opened at GBX 79 ($0.96) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.36. PRS REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 65.50 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.60 ($1.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £433.91 million, a PE ratio of 987.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87.
About PRS REIT
