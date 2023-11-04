The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after buying an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,435,000 after buying an additional 819,455 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 612.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,567,000 after buying an additional 468,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,267. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

