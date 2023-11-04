The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.