The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Cut by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $91.00 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

