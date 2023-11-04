The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 43.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 259,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

NYSE TRV opened at $168.41 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

