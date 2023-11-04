The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 147.5% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 13,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TRV opened at $168.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

