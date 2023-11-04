The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 69,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.14. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

