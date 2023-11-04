ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. The business had revenue of $82.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 199,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $775,984.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 199,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $775,984.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 72,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $233,059.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,428 shares of company stock worth $1,611,764 in the last 90 days. 38.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ThredUp by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

