Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 3,533 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $60,484.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TOST opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Toast by 365.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

