Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy Sells 590 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $10,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 380,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,508,647.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Toast Trading Up 4.0 %

TOST opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 99,668.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,953,000 after buying an additional 36,425,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after buying an additional 4,956,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 26.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,596,000 after buying an additional 3,907,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

