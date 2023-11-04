Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy Sells 590 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $10,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 380,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,508,647.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Toast Trading Up 4.0 %
TOST opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $27.00.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
