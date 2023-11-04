Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Stephen Fredette Sells 966 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Fredette sold 966 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $16,537.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,823,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,341,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82.

Toast Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $17.49 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Toast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

