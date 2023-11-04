Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Buy”

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $81.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $73.87. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $36,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

