Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Senior Officer Marty Staples Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marty Staples acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00.
Topaz Energy Stock Performance
TPZ opened at C$21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.01. Topaz Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.49.
Topaz Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 326.32%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Topaz Energy Company Profile
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
