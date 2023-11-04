Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Senior Officer Marty Staples Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marty Staples acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TPZ opened at C$21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.01. Topaz Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.49.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 326.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TPZ shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on TPZ

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

