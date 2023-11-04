Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after buying an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $453.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

