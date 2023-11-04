Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

