Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 21,408 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 125.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MYN opened at $9.06 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

