Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

