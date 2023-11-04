Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

