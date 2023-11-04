Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,573,000.

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

