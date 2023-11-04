Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $148,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,446,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after acquiring an additional 339,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

VZ opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

