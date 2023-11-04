Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,273,000 after purchasing an additional 692,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:EMR opened at $91.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
