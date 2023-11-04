Tortoise Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

LECO stock opened at $183.94 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.92 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day moving average is $183.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

