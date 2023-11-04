Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 107,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $91.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.