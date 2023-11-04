Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $126.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.40.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

